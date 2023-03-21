Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Being Spotted Roaming the Streets Naked and Alone in Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes has been reportedly placed on psychiatric hold after she was spotted in Los Angeles "roaming the streets naked and alone." The 36-year-old troubled actress, who postponed a public appearance on Saturday, was spotted early on Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles wandering about without any clothes on, TMZ reported.

She is alleged to have waved a car down and informed the driver that she was "coming down from a psychotic episode" before dialing 911. Bynes was taken to a police station where she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold by a mental health team. Bynes did not appear to be injured.

Trouble Gets Bigger

An eyewitness told TMZ on Monday that the 36-year-old "Amanda Show" actress waved down a car to inform the driver that she was recovering from a mental episode. According to the source, the naked actress herself contacted 911.

The source added that she was taken to a nearby police station where a mental health team decided that Bynes ought to be placed on a 5150 psych hold.

A 5150 is a legal action under California's Welfare and Institutions Law. It permits a licensed police or medical professional to imprison someone against their will for up to 72 hours. The patient will get a thorough evaluation of their mental health during this period.

Bynes is currently in the hospital and will probably stay there for a few days. It is believed that she was unharmed during the incident.

The news comes as Bynes missed a previously confirmed appearance at '90s Con over the weekend due to an undisclosed illness.

The "All That" cast members Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, Lori Beth Denberg, and Kenan Thompson were expected to attend the reunion. This would have also marked her first public appearance since the end of her eight-year conservatorship in March 2022.

"I've just been praying for her," Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight at the convention. "It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better," he added.

Bynes has not yet made her health issue public, but just two months ago, she told PEOPLE that she was "very excited to reunite with" her "cast mates and meet the fans" 23 years after the original program came to an end.

The performer co-starred on the sketch comedy program with Mitchell, 44, Tamberelli, 40, and Denberg, 46, from 1996 until 2000. The ten-season run of Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin's All That was broadcast on Nickelodeon from April 16, 1994, to October 22, 2005.

The show, dubbed "SNL for kids," featured brief comedic sketches and musical guests.

Complicated Past

In 2010, Bynes announced a break from acting amid allegations of substance abuse. She had a very public breakdown, and as a result, a conservatorship was appointed over her in August 2013.

During that time, she was also given a bipolar disorder diagnosis. It was decided that the conservatorship would end on March 22, 2022, which happened to be almost exactly one year ago.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Bynes said in a statement to People via her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, after news of her freedom.

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors â€” including my fragrance line â€” and look forward to sharing more when I can," she added.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time," Bynes continued. "I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

Bynes began studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014. She received her degree in 2019 and last year enrolled in cosmetology classes to become a certified manicurist.