FBI Director Kash Patel Silently Removed from His Role as Acting ATF Director as DOJ Plans to Merge Agency with DEA

FBI Director Kash Patel has been removed from his position as acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and replaced by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday. Reuters was the first to break the news of the leadership shift, which the Justice Department had not made public till Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Patel was still seen listed as the acting director on the ATF's official website, which even included his photo and title. Patel took over the role of acting ATF chief on February 24, just three days after being sworn in as FBI director — a position which he still holds.

Removed Silently from His Position

It was highly unusual for one person to be appointed to lead two major divisions within the Justice Department at the same time. A Justice Department official confirmed that Patel had been relieved of his duties but clarified that the decision was unrelated to his performance. The official did not provide a reason for his removal.

According to a Justice Department official, U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has taken over as acting director of the ATF. Three additional sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Driscoll will continue serving in both positions.

It remains unclear when Patel was officially removed from the role or when Driscoll was informed of his new assignment. Driscoll was traveling on Wednesday and had been in the Middle East earlier in the week.

President Donald Trump's second term has been marked by a series of abrupt policy shifts, including the hiring and firing of large numbers of federal employees. On Wednesday, his administration temporarily rolled back tariffs on many countries, just a day after imposing sharp new import taxes.

Meanwhile, senior officials at the Justice Department are currently considering a potential merger between the ATF and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy.

Focus Shifts

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has prioritized defending gun rights, has created a special task force aimed at upholding the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Bondi said that the ATF will serve on the task force alongside members from other Justice Department divisions, including the Civil Rights Division.

Previously, Trump directed the department to reevaluate a range of gun control measures put in place during former Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.

Earlier this week, the ATF officially scrapped its so-called "zero tolerance policy," which previously required revoking the licenses of gun dealers who knowingly committed major violations, such as neglecting to perform background checks.

A press release issued Monday included a quote from Patel as acting director.

It remains unclear how this shift in leadership at the ATF might influence its oversight of the firearms industry, or why Driscoll was chosen to take the helm.

On Wednesday, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearms industry's top trade group, issued a statement saying that Driscoll's appointment reflects his commitment to reforming the ATF and safeguarding the Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners.

Patel's original appointment as acting ATF director took many longtime department insiders by surprise. After being sworn in as FBI director on February 21, Patel posed for a photo alongside White House counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka.

Gorka later shared the image on his X account, accompanied by a now-deleted caption that read: "Oh, by the way, meet the new Director of the ATF. Yes. Seriously."

At the time, five current and former ATF officials told Reuters that no one within the agency had been informed about Trump's decision to appoint Patel.

On the day he was sworn in, Patel reportedly spent roughly an hour at ATF headquarters, where he encouraged staff to concentrate on apprehending violent gang members, according to two of those officials.

Since that visit, four current and former officials said Patel had not returned to the headquarters or maintained a visible presence there.

The lack of stable leadership at the agency responsible for investigating crimes involving firearms, explosives, and arson has raised concerns among current and former law enforcement officials. They warn that the agency's weakened state could undermine public safety efforts and leave it more exposed to regulatory rollbacks that may weaken its ability to pursue dangerous, armed criminals.

"To see them in the situation they're in now is just really heartbreaking," said Peter Forcelli, a former ATF assistant director who spent much of his career investigating gangs and other criminal organizations.

"The fact they're getting kicked around like a soccer ball is to me just incredibly disrespectful."