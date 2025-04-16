Christian Missouri School Volunteer Who Had a Sexual Relationship with Her Student, Avoids Prison

A former school volunteer in Cole County who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a student has been sentenced to probation.

Judge Daniel Green handed down the sentence to Jennifer Cecil after she pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in January. Cecil will serve five years of probation. If she is found to be in violation of her probation, she will serve 10 years in prison, according to court records.



Cecil was Charged After Victim's Family Reported the Inappropriate Relationship

Cecil was charged in July 2023 and initially pleaded not guilty. She was charged after investigators said a family came forward with information that their teenage son had been involved in a sexual relationship with Cecil.

Cecil reportedly initiated the relationship while she was a volunteer at Lighthouse Preparatory Academy, a Christian-based school located in Jefferson City.

Sexual Abuse Took Place 'Two to Three Times a Week,' Cecil Used Instagram's 'Vanish Mode' to Send Explicit Photos

The alleged events took place "two to three times a week, on a weekly basis," between December 2022 and July 2023 at Cecil's home, according to court documents. The victim told investigators that he and Cecil used Instagram to communicate and send sexually explicit photos. The victim said they would use the app's "vanish mode," where messages disappear after viewing.

