Amanda Bynes Detained by Police for Mental Health Evaluation, Three Months After Being Spotted Roaming Naked on Street in LA

Amanda Bynes is once again in police custody amid her ongoing mental health issues, according to reports. The former Nickelodeon star, 37, was handcuffed by the Los Angeles Police Department and taken for a mental health evaluation on Saturday morning, according to TMZ.

According to a source in law enforcement, they were called to the area in response to a report of a woman who was in distress. The woman was later identified as Bynes by TMZ. Bynes has been facing mental health issues for quite some time. Earlier this year, Bynes was placed on psychiatric hold after she was spotted in Los Angeles "roaming the streets naked and alone."

Bynes in Police Custody Again

Following her arrest, Bynes was taken to the police station. At the police station, a specialized medical team will assess Bynes to determine if she requires additional treatment, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses who saw the interaction with the police informed TMZ that the former "All That" star appeared composed during the encounter and "looked defeated as they dealt with her."

This is the second time in recent months that Bynes' mental health issues have become prominent. In March, she was placed under psychiatric hold after being spotted wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.

She allegedly waved a car down and told the driver that she was "coming down from a psychotic episode" before dialing 911.

Bynes was then taken to a police station where she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold by a mental health team. Bynes did not appear to be injured.

According to a Page Six report, the actress' ex-fiancÃ©, Paul Michael, told the outlet that Bynes "got off her meds, and she's still off her meds," adding, "She's wild."

A 5150 is a legal action under California's Welfare and Institutions Law. It permits a licensed police or medical professional to imprison someone against their will for up to 72 hours. However, Bynes' stay was reportedly extended.

Nothing Right for Bynes

After being held in a mental health facility for over three weeks, Bynes was discharged. Although the "Amanda Show" celebrity was initially scheduled to begin outpatient treatment in April, she opted to stay at home in order to preserve her independence.

While Bynes seemed to return to her regular routine â€” including getting a manicure â€” sources close to the actress previously told TMZ that she was living alone in her own place and didn't have a big support system in her life.

Bynes has not yet made her health issue public, but earlier this year, she told PEOPLE that she was "very excited to reunite with" her "cast mates and meet the fans" 23 years after the original program came to an end.

The performer co-starred on the sketch comedy program with Mitchell, 44, Tamberelli, 40, and Denberg, 46, from 1996 until 2000. The ten-season run of Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin's All That was broadcast on Nickelodeon from April 16, 1994, to October 22, 2005.

The show, dubbed "SNL for kids," featured brief comedic sketches and musical guests.

During that time, she was also given a bipolar disorder diagnosis. It was decided that the conservatorship would end on March 22, 2022, which happened to be almost exactly one year ago.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," Bynes said in a statement to People via her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, after news of her freedom.

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors â€” including my fragrance line â€” and look forward to sharing more when I can," she added.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time," Bynes continued. "I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

Bynes began studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014. She received her degree in 2019 and last year enrolled in cosmetology classes to become a certified manicurist.