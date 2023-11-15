Alyson Cranick: Connecticut Teacher Arrested on Rape Charges Over Sexual Favor Multiple Times From 11-Year-Old Boy in Car Outside of School

Connecticut State Police have taken into custody a former school employee accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in Columbia last year. Alyson Cranick, 42, is facing charges that include two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor in connection with the alleged incident.

She allegedly had a two-month sexual relationship with a young boy who was between the ages of 11 and 12 in 2022. The incident was first reported in September 2023. The boy told the police that the two "had sexual intercourse in her vehicle" multiple times on that night at Horace Porter School, a pre-K through eighth-grade school.

Sexual Predator

The boy also said that he "snuck out of his house on at least 14 occasions" during the night to meet with Cranick and then have sex with her. State Troopers have reported that Alyson Cranick turned herself in on Tuesday and subsequently appeared at Rockville Court.

The arrest warrant disclosed that the victim told the police about exchanging messages with Cranick through iMessage and SnapChat.

Authorities obtained hundreds of flirtatious and sexual text messages exchanged between Cranick and the minor.

According to NBC Connecticut, the warrant also disclosed that Cranick made the boy a bracelet with the inscription 'BFFLWB,' which stands for 'Best Friends for Life With Benefits.'

The boy told the police that during the overnight hours, Cranick would either wait for him by "hiding behind a bush on a neighbor's property" or walk up to his house.

During an interview with authorities, the former educator said that she did not initiate sexual contact with the minor and "downplayed any inappropriate reasoning for communicating" with the boy. She claimed that she only comforted the boy because he was fearful about family issues.

Sex Obsessed Teacher

According to school officials, Cranick worked as a paraprofessional in the Columbia school district and later served as an administrative assistant at E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield.

Following the state's investigation, she was terminated from her position at the high school.

The Columbia School District, Interim Superintendent Barabara Wilson, said in a statement: "It is with great regret that I must share this information with you today. As educators, we are entrusted to protect and educate all of our students."

"Maintaining appropriate faculty-student relationships and providing for the safety and wellbeing of our students at all times are critical," Wilson said.

Parents of students from the school were too distraught to provide comments on the situation when approached by Eyewitness News 3.

Cranick's parents were informed by the judge that they needed to pay 10 percent of the $500,000 bond. Although they desired to take her back to her home state of Pennsylvania, they were advised that she could not leave Connecticut.

Cranick, a married mother of two, often shares pictures of her son and daughter on social media.

In the letter to parents, Wilson further said that anyone with concerns regarding the matter is "encouraged" to contact her, law enforcement, or the state's Department of Children and Families.

"My hope is that this horrific and appalling situation will not cast a shadow over the important work carried out by the Columbia School District's teachers and staff members, who provide an outstanding education and safe environment for our students every day."