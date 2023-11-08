Melissa Marie Curtis: Maryland Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Student in Classroom, Movie Theatre

A former teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing a boy who was a student at the middle school where she taught in 2015, police say.

In October, a man came forward to Montgomery County police and said Melissa Marie Curtis sexually abused him multiple times over a period of several months that year, when Curtis was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School and he was an eight-grade student at the school.

Curtis, who is now 31, was 22 years old and the boy was 14 when the alleged abuse began, police said. During one incident, Curtis allegedly touched the boy inappropriately inside a classroom at the school before performing oral sex on him, according to court documents.

The pair also allegedly had sexual intercourse several times at other locations, including the boy's home, and inappropriate contact at a movie theatre in Montgomery County, documents say.

The man also told police that Curtis gave him alcohol and marijuana before encouraging him to perform a sexual act on her, according to the documents. Curtis turned herself into police custody on Tuesday and was charged with sexually abusing a minor and numerous counts of third- and fourth-degree sex offenses. In total, she faces 15 charges.

Curtis was a teacher for about two years in Montgomery County and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburg, police said. A schools spokesman didn't immediately provide Curtis's exact work history, but said she left in 2017.

Detectives are still investigating and believe there may be additional victims. Curtis is awaiting a bond hearing.