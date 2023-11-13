Daniel Williams: Alabama Prisoner Dies After Being Tied Up, Beaten and Sexually Assaulted for Two Days by Other Inmates Days Before His Release

An Alabama inmate has died after being tortured, beaten, and sexually assaulted by a prison gang, just two weeks before his scheduled release, according to his family. Daniel Williams, 22, was serving a 12-month sentence for second-degree theft at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama, when the warden found him unresponsive in his dorm on October 22.

He was pronounced brain dead after being rushed to a hospital, and his family said that he received palliative care, as mentioned in a GoFundMe campaign. He was removed from life support on November 5 and died four days later. The Alabama Department of Corrections acknowledged that a "possible inmate-on-inmate assault" was reported.

Killed by Inmates

The warden reportedly informed Williams' family that he had suffered a 'drug overdose.' However, prison insiders told the Alabama Political Reporter that Williams had been "kidnapped, bound, assaulted, and sold out" by another inmate for "two or three days."

Notably, in the last two years, at least 12 prison officers at Staton Correctional Facility, along with the adjacent Elmore and Draper prisons, have faced arrests for assaulting inmates.

The father, Terry Williams, and stepmother, Taylor Bostic, assert that their son's body showed signs of physical abuse, including the claim that 'his hands were bound.'

The couple contends that Williams' doctor characterized the alleged abuse as unlike anything he had witnessed throughout his 30-year medical career.

Williams was reportedly transported to Jackson Hospital following a reported drug overdose at the prison.

His family was not informed of his hospitalization until three days later, on October 25. Upon visiting him at the facility, they spotted bruises and injuries on his body, suggesting he had been assaulted.

"Went to see him. He's beaten and bruised up, and you can tell where his hands were bound. I mean, you can tell it's obviously not a drug overdose," Bostic told the newspaper.

"And that's when [Terry] called the warden and asked him why the hell he told us that his son is dying from a drug overdose when it's obviously assault. And all he could say after that was it's under investigation."

Traumatic Death

In addition to bruising and signs of binding, Bostic alleges that a nurse told her about "visible handprint bruises between Daniel's legs."

The family said that they initially requested a rape kit, but their request was reportedly denied. They claim that hospital staff eventually examined him on November 1 after legal intervention, although the results of the kit are currently unclear.

Williams was taken off life support on November 5, and the hospital reportedly informed his family that if he did not die within 10 days, a warden would need to decide whether he should return to prison.

On November 9, the 22-year-old was transferred to a medical ward at Kilby Correctional Center and died shortly after his arrival.

His father and Bostic say that they are now committed to get justice for Williams, who left behind a son and daughter, both aged one.

"We've got to stop this," the outraged father said. "If I can save a couple of lives, you know, I'm thankful."

The couple has hired an attorney, and they claim that the hospital has declined to respond to inquiries from their lawyer. A crowdfunding campaign has been initiated to help with funeral expenses and other associated costs.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the reports regarding a "possible inmate-on-inmate assault" on October 22.

In a statement to Alabama.com, a spokesperson said: "On Sunday, October 22, 2023, a possible inmate-on-inmate assault was reported at Staton Correctional Facility. Inmate Williams was discovered unresponsive in his dorm and was transported to the Health Care Unit.

"Medical personnel treated Williams and monitored his condition. The decision was made to transfer him to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment."

Staton Correctional Facility, where Daniel Williams was held, has a troubled history.

In August 2023, Correctional Sergeant Devlon Williams was found guilty of assaulting a defenseless prisoner at Staton Correctional Facility in 2018.

The sergeant allegedly punched and kicked an incarcerated man in the main hallway at Staton, also striking him with a collapsible baton, as per a lawsuit.

Sergeant Williams is among 12 officers who have faced arrests, prosecution, or conviction for assaulting inmates within the Elmore, Staton, Draper prison complex in the last 24 months.

In July 2023, Sergeant D'Marcus Sanders was charged with murder following the death of inmate Rubyn Murray at Elmore Correctional Facility, which is adjacent to Staton.

Murray was reportedly taken to a holding cell at the back of the prison, where he was assaulted. Officers were allegedly instructed to ignore his pleas for help, and he died at Jackson Hospital later that day.