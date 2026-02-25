Allyson Friedman: Hunter College Professor Apologizes for 'Blatantly Racist' Hot Mic Comment but Calls for Her to be Fired Continue to Grow

A New York City university professor was forced to issue an apology after she was caught on a hot mic making what critics called a "blatantly racist" comment about Black students, as mounting calls for her to be fired continued to intensify on Tuesday.

Allyson Friedman, an associate professor at Hunter College, sparked widespread outrage after she accidentally cut off a Black eighth-grade student who was speaking about fears over the possible closure of her Upper West Side school during a public Community Education Council meeting on February 10. "They're too dumb to know they're in a bad school," Friedman reportedly said on Zoom while her mic was still live.

Blatantly Racist

"If you train a black person well enough, they'll know to use the back," she continued. "You don't have to tell them anymore." Friedman, who was attending the meeting virtually in her role as a parent, later said she was trying to explain systemic racism to her own child by "referencing an example of an obviously racist trope."

However, much of what she said was difficult to hear, and her full remarks were not clearly audible.

"My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group," Friedman told the New York Times.

"I fully support these courageous students in their efforts to stop school closures."

"However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain, while that was not my intent I do truly apologize," she added.

Backlash Continues Despite Apology

The backlash against Friedman was immediate, with education officials condemning her comments and growing demands that she be fired from Hunter College continuing to gain momentum.

"@Hunter_College must fire Allyson Friedman immediately," City Council member Chi Osse said on X.

"@CUNY cannot apply one standard for political speech and another for explicit anti-clack racism. A university that moved swiftly to discipline pro-Palestine activism cannot turn around and excuse racist vitriol directed at black children."

City Council Education Committee chair Rita Joseph sharply condemned Friedman's comments, calling them "blatantly racist and harmful."

"During a moment when a student bravely decided to testify about their school community, Allyson Friedman chose to respond with dehumanizing and racist language," Joseph said in a statement.

"These comments are vile, offensive and rooted in the same hateful ideology that has harmed generations of black and brown children in this country."

"Let me be clear: I unequivocally condemn these racist remarks," she added.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman Sigal also condemned Friedman's remarks, saying it was "particularly despicable" that such hateful language was used while children were speaking at the meeting, subjecting them to that kind of hostility as they gave their testimony.