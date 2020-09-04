Actress Hwang Jung Eum announced that she will be calling it quits with her businessman husband after four years of marriage. Jung Eum filed for divorce by mediation at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court on September 2. Jung Eum played the female protagonist in the recently concluded drama To All The Guys Who Loved Me.

Her agency C-JeS Entertainment also confirmed the news. "It's true that Hwang Jung Eun filed for divorce. We will help her with the process so that it goes smoothly," the statement read. Her agency also requested fans to respect the privacy of the actress. "We ask for your understanding that we cannot share the reason for her divorce and other details of it because this is her personal matter," the statement read further.

Hwang Jung Eum had married Lee Young Don, a former professional golfer and businessman, in 2016. The couple has a three-year-old son. It looks like the actress waited for her drama To All the Guys Who Loved Me to end streaming to announce the news of her divorce.

Star Couple Restricted from Announcing Divorce News

The KBS drama aired its last episode on September 1. It can be remembered how Song Joong Ki was blamed for poor rating of his drama Arthdal Chronicles as he announced the news of his divorce from Song Hye Kyo when the drama was streaming. This resulted in agencies amending the rules and barring couples from announcing the news of either marriage or divorce when their drama is streaming.

Another couple that finalized their divorce recently was Blood actors Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun. Their divorce was not a smooth affair as actress Goo Hye Sun accused Ahn Jae Hyun of cheating and revealed their personal messages on Instagram. Later the actress apologized for bringing her personal life in front of the public. Ahn Jae Hyun had applied for divorce in September 2019 and it was finalized on July 15.

Star couple Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee also parted ways after three years of marriage. The couple got divorced on May 22, 2020. Irreconcilable differences was said to be the reason behind the split. The couple got married in May 2017. According to reports Jo Yoon Hee has received custody of their daughter.