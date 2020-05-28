Just a day after K-pop singer Lee Sun Hee's divorce news broke, star couple Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee have confirmed their divorce. The much-loved actor couple has broken their vows after three years of marriage.

The news was first reported by Dispatch. The divorce is already in the final stages of the settlement procedure. The reason behind divorce is said to be too many differences between the couple. The decision was taken after lengthy discussions, which means all was not well for quite some time in the life of the star couple.

Jo Yoon Hee to Have Custody of Child

The report in AllKpop states that the couple took their time to come to the decision as they have a child and her custody was considered as the main issue that had to be dealt with utmost importance. After much deliberation, it has been decided that Jo Yoon Hee will have the custody of their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Confirming the news, Lee Dong Gun's agency FNC Entertainment said, "Lee Dong Gun reached the decision of divorce after serious contemplation, and on May 22, he completed the divorce arbitration proceedings at the Seoul Family Court." While apologizing for causing concern for the fans the agency said that Lee Dong Gun will work harder to give a better impression as an actor.

The couple first met in 2015 while starring together in the Korean drama The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop aired in 2016. They fell in love and registered their marriage in May 2017. They held a private wedding in September 2017. In the same year in December, the couple had their child. Jo Yoon Hee's agency King Kong by Starship also confirmed the news that the divorce was finalized on May 22. "Jo Yoon Hee will work hard in order to greet you in the future through good activities," it said.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

The divorce of Hallyu stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo was most talked and discussed in the Korean entertainment industry. The Descendants of the Sun couple ended their marriage after 20 months of tying the knot. The divorce procedure was finalized in July 2019. Apart from them, four more Korean star couple parted ways in 2019, leaving their fans in shock.

Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun

Apart from the Song-Song couple, the most talked-about divorce case was that of Blood actors Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun (Gu Hye Sun). The issue became public with Boys Over Flowers actress Ku Hye Sun posting allegations against husband Ahn Jae Hyun. "He wants to end the marriage but I want to keep my family," she had said.

The issue became murky with Ahn Jae Hyun responding to the same and refuting her claims that she was subjected to rules and restrictions in their marriage. At last Ku Hye Sun too apologized for making her personal problems public. Ahn submitted the divorce application to the Seoul Family Court on Sept. 9, 2019, which delivered to Ku Hye Sun on Sept. 18, 2019.

Park Hae Mi and Hwang Min

Actress Park Hae Mi divorced her husband Hwang Min after 25 years of marriage on May 14, 2019. Hwang Min is currently serving a prison sentence of four years and six months as a result of the drunk driving accident resulting in the death of two people.

Kim Na Young

Popular singer Kim Na Young announced her divorce from her husband on Jan. 29, 2019. She had married a non-celebrity on April 27, 2015. But the news of fraud by her husband that led to his arrest in Nov. 2018 led to the end of their marriage. Her former husband was also accused of pocketing unfair profits of 20 billion won (approximately $17,898,700).

Jang Hye Jin

Popular singer Jang Hye Jin divorced her husband Kang Seung Ho on Sept. 2, 2019. The news came as a shocker as the couple was in a relationship for 27 years. Like Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, the reason given for their separation were different personalities.