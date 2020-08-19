KBS has confirmed the news that a supporting actor from the Korean drama To All The Boys Who Loved Me has tested positive for COVID-19. Filming of the drama has been halted for the time being. All the actors in the drama along with the crew members and the staff will undergo quarantine and testing for COVID-19.

According to Soompi, the actor in question is said to be Seo Seong Jong who is being treated for COVID-19. Announcing the news, KBS gave the information on the current status of the drama and the crew. Reports claimed that the actor had symptoms of coronavirus since August 16 and he underwent a test for the same on August 18 that turned out to be positive.

Drama Not to Air Final Episode on August 25?

"Filming involving supporting actor Seo Seong Jong took place back on August 14, and he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19. The filming has been halted for now in relation to the staff members who came in contact with actor Jong," the statement from KBS said.

The statement also mentioned that those who may have come in contact with Jong have been asked to participate in self-quarantine procedures. Currently, the actor is being questioned regarding his recent activities and routes and the people he had met.

To All The Guys Who Loved Me that is also known as To All the Boys I've Loved Before stars Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, Seo Ji Hoon in the lead roles was originally scheduled to end on August 25. The drama airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on KBS. With filming halted, the ending of the drama is likely to be postponed.

I-Land Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

Seo Seong Jong had previously acted in movies Twilight Gangsters in 2010 and Three Summer Night in 2015. He has also played supporting roles in dramas Wok of Love and Feel Good To Die in 2018.

Recently, Mnet had stated that one of its cleaning staff at the sets of reality show I-Land had tested positive. The filming was halted and the 12 contestants along with crew and staff also underwent tests. Filming was resumed only after everyone taking part in the I-Land shooting tested negative and the premise was disinfected completely.