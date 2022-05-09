Alina Kabaeva Pregnant Again? Putin Shocked to Find About Secret Gymnast Lover's Pregnancy Amid Reports of Deteriorating Health

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly furious after learning that his gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva is pregnant again. Russian news channel General SVR Telegram reported the news yesterday, saying: "Putin found out his mistress is yet again pregnant and by the looks of it this wasn't planned."

However, the report hasn't been independently verified. Putin, who will turn 70 this October, is already said to have at least two children with Kabaeva. The news comes amid reports of deteriorating health of the Russian president, who is said to be suffering from cancer and is likely to undergo a major surgery soon.

Putin to Become Father Again?

Putin is reportedly furious at Kabaeva, 38, for getting pregnant again with his child. The news was first flashed by Russian news channel General SVR Telegram. The report claimed that the news sent Putin fuming because he didn't plan more children with Kabaeva.

The report said that when he learned she was expecting, he got "subdued and withdrawn." "Who's the daddy?" joked one commenter on the news outlet's website.

Putin, according to The Sun, was enraged when the news broke while preparing for the Red Square Victory Day parade on Sunday. Putin was concerned that the news would detract from the military parade, which he was holding as part of his continuing invasion of Ukraine.

However, despite all these reports, Putin has never acknowledged having a relationship with media mogul Kabaeva, who was previously thought to be hiding in Switzerland.

According to a local newspaper, she had a son in 2015 and another in 2019.

Everything Not Well

Kabaeva was seen in public for the first time a couple of weeks back putting an end to speculation that she along with her children were in the hiding. Page Six reported in March that Kabaeva is "hiding in Switzerland with their four young children" which includes seven-year-old twin daughters.

However, the video saw the Olympic gold medalist attending a gymnastics event in Moscow.

A 2021 statement from Kabaeva came two years after she was last seen in public, with a source close to the former gymnast saying regarding links to Putin: "We do not comment on the rumors."

Putin, on other the other hand, who is divorced, is also said to be plagued by cancer and Parkinson's disease and he doesn't want Kabaeva's reported pregnancy to mar his military parade.

Kabaeva won bronze in all-around gymnastics at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and gold in the same category at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Experts say that the news of Kabaeva's pregnancy will only add to Putin's humiliation as his forces continue to suffer in Ukraine in the third month of the war.