It was in 2017 that the Pentagon admitted conducting a secret project named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a mission aimed at unveiling the mysteries of UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects) sightings that usually happens near naval bases. In the meantime, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released two shocking videos that showed two mysterious flying objects screeching across the skies.

This UFO defied all laws of physics

Chad Underwood, the Navy Pilot who recorded the mysterious event has revealed now that the flying object spotted in the skies during the 2004 incident defied all laws of physics and screeched across the skies in a mind-blowing speed.

"If it was obeying physics like a normal object that you would encounter in the sky — an aircraft, or a cruise missile, or some sort of special project that the government didn't tell you about — that would have made more sense to me. The part that drew our attention was how it wasn't behaving within the normal laws of physics," said Underwood, in a recent interaction with Intelligencer.

Underwood also made it clear that there were no emitting heat plumes from this flying object, and there were absolutely no signs of propulsion. The Navy pilot also assured that the UFO caught on tape is not a bird or other man-made aircraft. However, Underwood made it clear that he does not want to be the part of the alien community who thinks that these flying objects are extraterrestrial space vessels.

"At no point did I want to speculate as to what I thought this thing was — or be associated with, you know, 'alien beings' and 'alien aircraft' and all that stuff. I'm like, 'No. I do not want to be part of that community.' It is just what we call a UFO. I couldn't identify it. It was flying. And it was an object. It's as simple as that" added Underwood.

UFO videos are real

A few weeks back, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare had admitted that the UFO videos released by To The Stars Academy were authentic. However, he made it clear that these footages were not authorized to be released in the first place.

The aviator also added that many aviators have witnessed such flying objects in the past, but most of them are hesitant to report it due to the stigma attached and the theories regarding the origin of these flying objects.