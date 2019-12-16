As space agencies like NASA or ESA are busy searching for extraterrestrial life, a top scientist who believes in alien existence, has suggested that aliens might have already visited the earth. Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a British space scientist and honorary research associate in University College London's department of physics and astronomy, also made it clear that humans might not be the only conscious beings in the universe.

Aliens visited the earth during the dinosaur era?

Aderin-Pocock made these remarks while talking exclusively to The Guardian. The winner of 2008 Arthur C Clark Outreach Award for Promotion of Space, said aliens might have visited the earth during the dinosaur era, and might have left the planet as they had no one to communicate with.

"I sometimes wonder where the aliens are, but I have little doubt that they're out there. It's the numbers game. There are just too many planets, galaxies, solar systems, moons and stars to think there can't be more life. I think though that there are a great many variables that would need to happen to result in us making contact. Maybe they came in the age of the dinosaurs and left because they had no one to communicate with," said Aderin-Pocock.

The space scientist also added that an alien invasion in the future will play a crucial role in uniting humanity.

Aliens not interested in earth?

It should be noted that Aderin-Pocock is not the only space scientist who believes in alien existence. A few months back, Avi Loeb, a top Harvard physicist had claimed that humans are not that intelligent to attract advanced aliens who might be living in a distant world. Humans should look for techno-signatures in the space to locate alien life, he suggested.

In the meantime, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had recently claimed that alien life will be discovered on Mars within 2021, without specifying the form. As per Green, NASA's upcoming missions to the Red Planet will help discover alien life, at least in its "microbial" form. However, he made it clear that humans are not prepared enough to accept the reality of alien existence.