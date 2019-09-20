In 2017, conspiracy theorists all across the world enjoyed the ecstasy of their lifetime as Pentagon admitted conducting an operation named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). In the meantime, two shocking videos were released by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences that shows flying objects traveling across the skies by defying all laws of physics.

Now, almost 18 months after the release of these videos, a top US Navy official has confirmed that these UFO clips are authentic. Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, in a statement given to the Black Vault also made it clear that these footages were not authorized to be released in the first place.

In the statement, Gradisher claimed that the US Navy has designated the objects in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena. He also added that the clips which were out recently are just a fraction of the actual incursions that usually happens in Navy training sites. The spokesman went on and revealed that many aviators have witnessed such flying objects in the past, but most of them were hesitant to report it due to the stigma attached to previous terminologies and theories regarding the origin of these flying objects.

"The videos were never officially released to the general public by the DoD and should still be withheld. The Navy has not released the videos to the general public," said Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough.

As the US Navy admitted the presence of unidentified flying objects (UFO), conspiracy theorists have outlandishly started claiming that an alien disclosure is imminent. These alien enthusiasts believe that extraterrestrials from deep space have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and space agencies like NASA and ESA are well aware of their existence.

Interestingly, these comments from the US Navy came just a few days after a team of researchers spotted a planet that contains water. After making this discovery, scientists had suggested that this exoplanet could be a perfect destination to spot alien life.