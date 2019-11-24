It was around a few weeks back that Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist claimed that aliens will be discovered on Mars within 2021. The NASA scientist also added that humans are not ready to accept the realities surrounding extraterrestrial existence. Now, a new study backed by NASA has suggested that alien life will be discovered outside the solar system within the next few decades.

Researchers have a plan

In order to achieve this, researchers who took part in this study proposed a seemingly brilliant plan; building an advanced observatory on the far side of the moon. Scientists who took part in this study have named this proposed instrument on the dark side of the moon as 'Farside Array for Radio Science Investigations of the Dark ages and Exoplanets'.

This advanced instrument will look for potential biosignatures from aliens outside the solar system and will try to spot habitable exoplanets. The future mission, if gets materialized will also look for Planet 9, an unknown space body that is believed to be lurking at the edges of the solar system.

The instrument will provide valuable insight

It should be noted that this planet is a hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists, and they are calling this alleged rogue body 'Nibiru'. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru will once collide with the earth causing a doomsday-like scenario.

This instrument which will be fixed on the dark side of the moon is also expected to provide valuable insight about the beginning and evolution of the universe. It will also look for coronal mass ejections from the surface of the stars.

"The discovery of life on a planet outside our solar system is at the heart of Nasa's Science Mission Directorate. Such a discovery may arrive within the next few decades and is the focus of a number of planned and concept Nasa missions. The most likely avenue involves spectral observations of biosignature gases... on an Earth-like planet orbiting a nearby star," wrote the researchers involved in the study, Metro.co.uk reports.

In the meantime, a few days back, Professor Emeritus William Romoser, an entomologist at Ohio University had claimed that he has spotted aliens on the surface of Mars. Romoser made this conclusion after analyzing several images captured by NASA's Curiosity Rover.