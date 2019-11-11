Conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers strongly believe that a killer planet named Nibiru is lurking at the edges of the solar system, and it will hit earth in the future causing massive destruction everywhere. Now, Jewish movie producer and mythological planet Nibiru expert Yuval Ovadia has claimed that an increase in the number of near-miss asteroids approaching earth is an indication of Nibiru's arrival.

Ovadia argues that Earth-threatening asteroids are now more frequently detected and these are all symptoms that hint at the arrival of Messiah, Breaking Israel News reports. He also added that the number of natural disasters has been increased drastically in all nooks of the earth over the past few years.

"As Nibiru approaches, more asteroids will appear. Nibiru is described in Jewish sources as a star, not as an asteroid. But as it approaches, it pushes asteroids ahead of it like a ship pushes water in front of it. Earthquakes and volcanoes are on the increase but rather than looking for the cause under the earth, scientists should also be looking to the stars," said Ovadia.

Ovadia also added that Nibiru is a giant space body, and as it approaches, its gravitational pull will trigger natural disasters like earthquakes, tsunami, and volcanic eruptions. He even made it clear that the recent California earthquakes are a strong indication of Nibiru's arrival. Even though there is absolutely no scientific evidence to back the 'Nibiru Doomsday' theories put forward by conspiracy theorists, myths about this Planet X continue to be perpetuated online.

As most of these claims used to go viral online, NASA, the United States space agency has declared that the existence of Nibiru is nothing but an internet hoax. As per space experts, Nibiru would have already been visible to the naked eyes if it is approaching the earth for a probable collision.