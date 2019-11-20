NASA, the United States space agency has recently revealed that their Mars 2020 rover will look for alien existence on the Red Planet. As the search for alien life continues, Professor Emeritus William Romoser, an entomologist at Ohio University has claimed that extraterrestrial beings are already living on Mars. Romoser made this conclusion after analyzing different images taken by NASA's Curiosity Rover.

Aliens spotted on Martian images?

Romores who is an expert in arbovirology and general/medical entomology had apparently spent several years studying various photographs of Mars available on the internet. At the Entomological Society of America in St. Louis, Missouri, Romores presented his findings and claimed that several photos taken from Mars show insect-like beings which are structured very similar to bees. Romores also made it clear that certain photos even sported reptiles and their fossils on the Martian landscape.

"There has been and still is life on Mars. There is apparent diversity among the Martian insect-like fauna which display many features similar to Terran insects that are interpreted as advanced groups—for example, the presence of wings, wing flexion, agile gliding/flight, and variously structured leg elements," said Romoser, after analyzing the images, as shown below:

Romores added that NASA has visible proof of alien living beings in Martian photographs. As per Romores, some of the images show clear signs of arthropod life with legs, antennae and wings.

"An exoskeleton and jointed appendages are sufficient to establish identification as an arthropod. Three-body regions, a single pair of antennae, and six legs are traditionally sufficient to establish identification as 'insect' on Earth. These characteristics should likewise be valid to identify an organism on Mars as insect-like. On these bases, arthropodan, insect-like forms can be seen in the Mars rover photos," added Romoser.

Algae and Fungus on Mars?

A few months back, another study report published in the journal of Astrobiology and Space Science had suggested that alien living beings, at least in its basic form might be living on the Red Planet. The research led by Regina Dass, a researcher at the Molecular Fungal Genetics and Mycotoxicology Laboratory, Department of Microbiology, School of Life Sciences, Pondicherry, India claimed that images of algae and fungi were spotted on images taken from Mars by NASA's Curiosity Rover.