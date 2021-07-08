A UK mom was both shocked and ashamed after receiving a letter from her neighbor demanding her to draw the blinds of her bedroom, so that their children don't see her "ass out on the show." Alexandria Taylor, 26, was "livid" to find the written message wrapped in plastic and pinned to her windscreen on Monday.

However, she soon checked her anger and felt embarrassed that he neighbor took all the trouble to point this to her. Taylor said that she never realized that her skimpy outfit exposed her butt when she went inside the room which was in full view of her neighbors, including their children.

Wardrobe Malfunction

Taylor, a mother of two, told Kennedy News that she received the letter pasted on her car windscreen around at 8:30 am on Monday and was immediately furious to read what was written on it. "It's the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me, I can't get my head 'round it," the Essex native said.

The embarrassing letter read: "It would be much appreciated if you could at least shut your blinds when walking NAKED around your house. My kids do not and would like your a*** out on show. Much appreciated, your neighbours."

The note was sent to Taylor after her neighbors had allegedly spotted the size 8 bombshell on Sunday night in a T-shirt and French lingerie as she locked the door and turned out the lights to prepare the bed.

However, she didn't realize that all this while, she was exposing her naked butt to her neighbors. Taylor was initially taken aback and furious after reading the letter.

"I was so livid that someone had the audacity, who is supposed to be my neighbor, to go out of their way and leave a note on my windscreen rather than just knocking on the door and confronting me about it," she fumed. "Maybe they're just not confrontational, but for me, if I've got a problem, I'll quite happily say it to someone's face."

Her Justification

The letter wasn't the only reason that made Taylor livid. She said that she had no intention to put her butts on display for her neighbors and wasn't even "walking around naked."

"I was wearing a T-shirt and French knickers — they covered a lot of my bum," claimed the car dealership manager. "To be honest, they're lucky, because normally I walk around in a lot less than that," she fumed.

That said, Taylor believes that someone was peering through the windows to check on her on Saturday and then instigated the neighbors to write the letter. "I thought nothing of it, they were giggling and I just brushed it off!

"Then however, many days later from that night they put the note on my windscreen on my car.

"I thought it might have been a note to warn me of something as my car had previously been targeted for a theft but nope - just a note regarding my ar**!"

Taylor shared her ordeal with her friends and also posted a picture of the note on Facebook, asking "am I in the wrong here?" The comments cracked her up and helped her see the funny side to the ordeal.

"It's your house you wear what you like inside of it!" proclaimed one internet ride-or-die gal.

Another commenter wrote, "'Must have a nice bum babe, someone's Mr was clearly caught having a look."

"I'm a naked neighbor and I couldn't care less," one alleged bedtime birthday-suiter added. "People shouldn't look into others houses if they don't like what they see."