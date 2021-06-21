NRA's Father's Day Video Featuring Father-Daughter Duo Firing Guns Sparks Controversy, Redneck Drama

A father's Day video posted by the National Rifle Association (NRA) which shows a father and daughter shooting guns together has created controversy. The video which was shared to an NRA Facebook account shows the father and daughter, Danny D'Angelo and Danyela D'Angelo, 17, using a range of weapons just like in an action film.

The video went viral almost immediately, with gun enthusiasts applauding the video. However, it also drew criticism from many given the increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States that has seen many teenagers involved in mass shootings of late.

Strange Video

The video shows Danny and Danyela putting on display a range of firearms. They then start firing their weapons in what resembles scenes from an action film, with bullets oozing out of their guns. One video shows them strolling by means of drifting smoke donning spectacular weaponry.

In another scene it shows their trick making a dramatic flip whereas kicking up dust as they fire their weapons. The video shared was shared as an advert by the NRA on its Facebook page. Danny and Danyela are NRA members and the video immediately went viral with NRA too praising the father and daughter along with the NRA.

"Joyful Father's Day to all NRA dads and people fathers who refuse to let their youngsters change into victims by spending time with them on the gun vary and preventing for our 2nd Modification. They're actually America's primary dads, and we're all grateful for them!" the NRA wrote on Sunday in a tweet with the video. "Danny will get an A+ at parenting!"

Mixed Response

Gun enthusiasts immediately took notice of the video and started praising it. Danyela with her stunning looks and sporting assault rifles also was appreciated. Given that it was shared on Father's Day, many praised Danny for his bold decision to train her teenage daughter how to operate firearms.

Many also praised it for selling the message of educating youngsters find out how to use a gun. "Grateful that my husband taught our daughter find out how to shoot," Fb person Debra Hauser Sentman wrote.

Another gun enthusiast Patti PS wrote on Facebook: "Because of my dad for educating me and my sister, after which each my boys!"

However, many felt the advert was done in poor taste and doesn't exactly commemorate father's Day. One user @79msugrad tweeted: "I'm a gun proprietor, raised by gun homeowners. This advert makes me sick. It's not what accountable gun possession appears to be like like."

"I am an NRA member and have been for a few years. That being stated, this over-the-top, overhyped, redneck drama is one large cause why the liberal crowd cannot stand us and wish to take weapons away from law-abiding residents," wrote another user Eric Pope on Facebook. "Simply an opinion."

Also, a few NRA members were offended with the advert. NRA member, Anthony Marlatte, felt that the over-hyped video was done in poor taste to mark Faher's Day. He stated he finds the coaching that the NRA affords to be helpful in supporting taking pictures sports activities however he thinks the politics of the NRA are "a bit a lot at occasions."

"I completely agree with the mission of defending gun rights for all People however as a consultant of the group, I'm extra typically embarrassed of the advertisements and social media posts quite than impressed," Marlatte wrote.