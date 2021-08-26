Aiden Fucci's Mother Caught Washing His Blood-Soaked Jeans; Tristyn Bailey's Last Video Surfaces

Crystal Smith, mother of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, accused of killing classmate Tristyn Bailey, was caught washing his blood-soaked jeans following the grisly murder, in a new video released by the authorities. Smith was charged with evidence tampering after Fucci's jeans and the drain in his family's house tested positive for Bailey's blood.

Bailey, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy, was stabbed 114 times and suffered 35 wounds to her head and neck, along with 49 defensive wounds to her arms. Her body was found near Fucci's house in St Johns, Florida, a day after Mother's Day. The 14-year-old has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Smith Washed the Jeans in Bathroom

The Daily Mail reported that the footage taken from the security camera installed inside Fucci's house showed Smith rushing upstairs and picking up his blood-stained jeans.

She then goes inside, what appears to be a bathroom, and starts scrubbing the blood off the jeans. Smith is then seen coming downstairs holding the same pair of jeans. The outlet stated that at the time Fucci was being questioned by the authorities.

The court records revealed that despite Smith's attempt to wash off the blood it was present on them and additional blood evidence was found in the sink in the family's home. Later, the mother was arrested on a count of evidence tampering.

Video Shows Bailey Minutes Before Her Murder

Another video released by the authorities in Florida showed Bailey taking a walk with Fucci hours before she was brutally murdered. The footage captured on a surveillance camera shows Bailey and Fucci walking east toward a wooded area in their neighborhood in St Johns after midnight. Around 2 am, Fucci was caught running barefoot in the opposite direction, on the same camera.

Three Snapchat videos recorded by Fucci and a friend while sitting inside the patrol car, were also released by the State Attorney's Office. During this time Bailey was reported to be missing.

"We're having fun, in a f***ing cop car," a smiling Fucci says before addressing the victim, "Tristyn if you f***ing walk out the damn..." At this point his friend says that "Tristyn would 'see this in a month."