Did Elsie Mogford Die of Heart Attack? Mystery Shrouds Death of Tycoon's Wife in Spanish Villa

Elsie Mogford, the wife of multi-millionaire Steve Mogford, died while holidaying in Menorca. Elsie, who was married for two years to the business tycoon, breathed her last at the couple's holiday villa in Chorley in Lancashire.

Neither family nor Spanish authorities have revealed Elsie's cause of death.

Family Didn't Divulge Cause of Death

Requesting privacy following Elsie's sudden death, a family spokesman issued a statement. "The family of Elsie Mogford announce her death, in hospital in Menorca, on Tuesday 24 August. Elsie was a wonderful, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend and she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. The family request privacy at this very sad time."

The Daily Mail reported that an ambulance was called but Elsie could not be saved. Later, she was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

In the days leading to her death, Elsie had regularly posted pictures of her vacation on social media account.

In a communique sent to the outlet, a family member expressed shock on her death. "I'm in a state of shock. I don't know many details apart from she was on holiday in Menorca and she died on Tuesday morning. They have a villa over there and all I know is that they called an ambulance. She has two boys and it's so sad for them. She was a very good horse rider and a lovely person. I got on well with her," the person said in the mail.

Neighbors Say 'It was Very Quite'

A mother of two sons from her earlier marriage, Elsie tied the knot with head of United Utilities in June 2019. Mogford, 65, was previously married to Barbara, who died from breast cancer in 2016. Mogford has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Neighbors around the couple's Â£1.5million farmhouse revealed to the outlet that family and friends were seen crying outside the property on Tuesday.

"It is very quiet around here but there were quite a few people outside the Mogfords' property on Tuesday crying and hugging. It's very sad. The rumor is she had a heart attack, but nobody really knows what has happened," a neighbor said.