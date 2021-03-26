Aida Cortes: Colombian OnlyFans Model Plans to Sell Exact Replica of Her Vagina as Sex Toys for Fans

Colombian OnlyFans Model Aida Cortes has said that she will soon start selling moulds of her vagina as fleshlight-style sex toys, so that her fans could "have a little bit of me." The 25-year-old stunning model, often known for her controversial statements, said in a video message that the replicas will be exactly the shape and size of her vagina and can be used as sex toys.

Cortes also calms that she is making huge money by selling her raunchy photos and videos on OnlyFans. Understandably, once she starts selling the exact replicas of her vagina on the adult website, she will be making on more bucks.

For Her Fans Only

The Santander woman announced in a new video that she would start selling exact replicas of her vagina in the form of a fleshlight-style sex toy. Cortes who has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, in the video broke the surprise by announcing: "Hello, my beautiful people. How are you? I hope you are okay. I bring you a super cool novelty that you are going to like and it is that I am going to launch very soon the replica of my vagina as a sex toy."

The news made her fans and followers excited, with the video now having been viewed more than 300,000 times. She also said that the moulds will be exactly the shape and size of her vagina. And she is doing all this with a purpose apart from making money.

"With the intention of making you happy and to continue giving you a little more of myself as much as possible, I decided to innovate. I like to go further and this is a very cool plus," she said.

In the video, Cortés indicated that she has already met with a specialized laboratory to finalize all the details of the manufacture of the erotic object. Although she did not give the exact launch date, Cortes did say that he plans to have it ready in about a month.

"It's going to be out there in a month. That was what I wanted to tell you. I hope you are behaving well. I love you very much and I send you a kiss," she said.

Fans Can't Wait

The video has so far received over 1,500 comments, with countless horny fans asking where they can purchase the toy and how much it will cost. Aida has told her fans that she plans to continue innovating, finding alternative ways to make more money and keep her followers happy at the same time.

On the other hand, Cortes has also drawn the attention of the curious for courting public controversies such as the incident wherein she claimed to have lived with a traffic officer, whom she would have run over for evading a checkpoint a few months ago.

The model also claims to make up to $33,000 per month from her OnlyFans subscribers. However, making money isn't her only objective. The decision to sell her vagina moulds is also with the objective of making her fans feel close to her so that they can "get a little bit more of me."