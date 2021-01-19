Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle from her brand Goop exploded and burn down a woman's home in the UK, the woman has claimed, according to reports. Jody Thompson, 50, was left worried and scared after she lit the candle, which went on to explode in the living room of her London property.

Thompson has, who reportedly won the candle in an online quiz, said that the "candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere." Luckily she was nearby and immediately threw the candle out of the door or it could have set the entire house on fire, she allegedly said.

Brighter Than a Candle

According to a report in The Sun, Thompson was taken by ­surprise after lighting the candle when a 50 cm flame leapt from the candle and out of the glass jar. "I've never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room," Thompson, a media consultant from Kilburn, North London, told the outlet.

Thompson claimed that the incident was both dangerous and funny but could have been disastrous had she not acted on time. "It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in my living room," she said.

Thompson, who lives with her partner, David Snow, said they the two got so scared that without thinking twice they grabbed the flaming candle and threw it out the front door.

Failing the Smell Test

It is not known if the candle was faulty or Thompson failed to follow any of the instructions to light the product. Thompson said that she lit the candle normally as she didn't know much given that she had won it in an online quiz. However, that said, Paltrow's candle has been in news ever since it was launched.

Paltrow, 48, hit headlines in January 2020 when her lifestyle company Goop revealed it was selling the $77 candle named 'This Smells Like My Vagina.' The scent has now also been used for a £46 roll-on deodorant. The candle reportedly smells like geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar.

The description of the item on the Goop website reads: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina'. However, it evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. Goop is yet to comment on the mishap.