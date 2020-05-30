Itaewon Class star Ahn Bo Hyun revealed an interesting detail that even after appearing in the hit drama Descendants of the Sun in 2016, he had to continue working in a construction site. Ahn Bo Hyun was seen as Piccolo, a member of the Alpha Team led by Song Joong Ki. Another interesting fact is that while acting in Descendants of the Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun had a crush on Song Hye Kyo, which he had revealed in one of his earlier interviews.

Ahn Bo Hyun revealed the secrets of his life at JTBC show Knowing Bros. He appeared in the show along with Park Han Na and Lee Hak Joo and shared the story of his struggle before getting prominent roles in Korean dramas.

Descendants of the Sun was a superhit drama of 2016 starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. The drama received an overwhelming response and resulted in getting 35.3 percent ratings nationwide and 40.5 percent viewership in the Seoul region.

Reality vs Reel Success

Bo Hyun played the role of First Sergeant Lim Gwang-nam with code name Piccolo. The role was noticeable and brought a name to the actor. But the reality is not as glittery as it was for the lead cast. Ahn Bo Hyun had to continue working at a construction site to manage daily expenses even after the drama was aired.

He also revealed that his friends in Busan considered him as popular as Song Joong Ki, while in real life Bo Hyun juggled between many part-time works including the one at the construction site. The actor had to work in gas stations, food courts, and also one-day jobs to survive in Seoul.

Life-Changing Drama Itaewon Class

He debuted in 2014 with the drama Golden Cross in a supporting role. Following Descendants of the Sun, he was cast in many dramas including After the Show Ends, My Runway, My Only Love Song, Hide and Seek, and Her Private Life. But he was not considered as a star till he appeared as Jang Geun Won in Park Seo Joon starrer Itaewon Class, released this year.

Bo Hyun played the antagonist and his role won much appreciation from the audience. Currently, he is in much demand in the entertainment industry and doesn't have to think about part-time jobs anymore. Currently, he is working in the drama Kairos starring Shin Sung Rok and Nam Gyu Ri. Though details of Ahn Bo Hyun's role are not known yet, he is playing a major role in the drama along with Han Ae Ri.

Bo Hyun, 32, graduated from Daekyung University and was a student of the Department of Modelling. Before entering the field of entertainment, Bo Hyun graduated from Busan Sports High School. He has taken part in numerous amateur boxing competitions and records state that he previously won a gold medal too in boxing.