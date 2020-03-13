Ahn Bo Hyun, one of the most discussed actors, has garnered a lot of hate, thanks to his negative role of Jang Geun Won in the ongoing series Itaewon Class.

With the series seeing increased viewership every week, Ahn Bo Hyun through his negative appearance has as much a role in it as Park Sae Ro-Yi palyed by Park Seo Joon.

Though Park Seo Joon is the hero in the series, and Ahn Bo Hyun plays the role that despises the hero and does everything to ruin him, it is only limited to the series as people will forget all of this and go awwww... with real life pictures of Ahn Bo Hyun.

In his recently posted pictures on Instagram, Ahn Bo Hyun shows he is nothing short of a hero.

A recent video of a feud among Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Da Mi is also testimony to how sweet Bo Hyun can be when he is not playing Jang Geun Won. In the video one can see Ahn Bo Hyun's dedication towards work, as well as how cool he is out of the frame.

In the video, he can also be seen arguing with Kim Da Mi and saying that he is really a nice person, while branding D Mi a sociopath since she had appeared in the drama The Witch.

Watch the video here:

Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his performance in the movie Memories of a Dead End released last year. His drama series include Her Private Life, Hide and Seek, Dokgo Rewind, My Only Love Song, Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People, Descendants of the Sun, The Dearest Lady, My Secret Hotel, Two Mothers and Golden Cross.

Itaewon Class will air its 13th episode on March 13. The series crossed 13 per cent viewership nationwide and recorded 14.817 per cent in Seoul for its 12th episode aired on March 7, according to AGB Nielson. The final episode of Iatewon Class will air on March 21.