The SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled to be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on 23 August, but it now looks like the venue of the WWE's second biggest annual event of the year might be shifted to a new place.

The speculations started after Marty Walsh, Boston Mayor, announced on Twitter about a "healthy re-opening" once the situation is safe and indicated that public gathering will not be allowed to take place up to Labour Day on 7 September.

"We are planning a healthy re-opening and an equitable recovery process---as soon as the health data tells us it is safe. But we do not envision a point this summer when it will make sense to have large crowds gathered in close contact for prolonged periods. [sic]"he tweeted.

He added, "I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston, up to and including Labor Day on September 7. For smaller events, we will be looking at them on a case-by-case basis as we move through the summer months. If your event brings crowds together in close contact--like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising-- you should start looking at alternatives now,"

The US is one of the few countries which have been badly hit by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. As per the reports, nearly 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported with over 78,000 deaths and 2.2 lakh people recovered.

Since the situation is not improving for better, the WWE event seems like unlikely to be held on the said venue. However, the company has not commented over the latest development.

Earlier, the WrestleMania 36, which was supposed to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, was changed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no audience.

Likewise the Money in the Bank, which was supposed to be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, will be not held at Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut.