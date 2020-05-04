After successfully holding WrestleMania 36, WWE is now prepping up to telecast yet another pay-per-view event. The Money in the Bank 2020 will be aired on coming Sunday, 10 May, which promises fans to entertain with some exciting matches.

With Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker unlikely to be part of The Money in the Bank, it is challenging for the creative to come up with an interesting card which would garner the viewers' attention during the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in many parts of the world.

The event is being held with the theme – Climb the Corporate Ladder. It was originally scheduled at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. However, the venue, like WrestleMania 36, has been changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

WWE has announced that show's eponymous ladder matches would held at its headquarters in Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut. So far, six matches have been confirmed that include the Money in the Bank ladder match for a women's championship match contract which will have the participation of Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Carmella. The fans will get more clarity on the match card on Monday Night Raw.

Check out the complete match card: