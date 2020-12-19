A week ago rapper Lil Baby found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal after adult film star Ms London claimed he paid her $16,000 to have sex with her.

Although the rapper denied the allegations levelled against him, the internet had a hard time believing him after the adult film actress dropped receipts on social media, as previously reported.

Now, another pornstar, Teanna Trump has accused the rapper of cheating on his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Jayda Cheaves, in a heated exchange with her on Twitter.

'Your Man Loves My Mouth'

The Twitter spat started when Cheaves posted pictures of herself on Twitter. "Send me a nude...ME:," she captioned the photos of her dressed up in layers of clothing, including a white tee and nude-colored joggers and jacket. Trump decided to respond to the tweet with, "And that's why you got cheated on."

Cheaves immediately clapped back at Trump with a tweet questioning her profession as an adult film actress. "But you suck d*ck for a living," she said in a tweet that has since been deleted. The pornstar then gave a fitting reply with "Yea I do, your man loves my mouth," following it up with claims of having screenshots.

Jayda immediately clapped back at Teanna saying, "But you suck d*ck for a living." Teanna's response to Jayda left everybody dumbfounded. The adult entertainer retorted with, "Yea I do, your man loves my mouth."

She followed up her tweet with claims of having receipts. "He [Lil Baby] better check his b*tch. Don't make me post screenshots," Trump wrote in a subsequent post.



'Ya'll Just Nasty'

After the Twitter drama, Cheaves posted a series of tweets slamming the women for coming at her first and then using her relationship with Lil Baby to get "back in the game."

"Why these h*es COME FOR ME FIRST then hit me with the check ur man. Like is that what this really be about? Y'all got the game f***ed up. Y'all trifling as hell all y'all just nasty," Cheaves wrote in one of her tweets. Here are some of the other tweets she posted.