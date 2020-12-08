Rapper Lil Baby could not have asked for a better year as far as his music is concerned. Not only did his sophomore record, titled 'My Turn', become his first #1 album on the Billboard 200, but he also picked up a nomination for the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

While he is living his best life professionally, the rapper's personal life has been rocked by a cheating scandal after an adult film star claimed he solicited sex from her.

Lil Baby Paid $16K to Have Sex with Ms London

The rapper has been surrounded by rumors of being unfaithful to Jayda Cheaves with whom he has had an on-again-off-again relationship for a few years now. The couple even has a one-year-old son together named Loyal Armani.

The rumors started circulating on social media after adult film actress Ms London claimed on Instagram that she was paid $6,000 to have sex with the rapper. The Instagram account, The Shade Room, posted about the claims along with the caption, "Adult star #MsLondon trends after she alleged she had relations with #LilBaby."

Ms London took to Twitter to share details of the alleged night she spent with the 'Woah' rapper without naming him directly. "Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever," she wrote in one of the tweets, which have since been deleted. In another set of deleted tweets, Ms London corrected the amount she claims to have been paid to $16,000.

Ms London Shares Screenshots of DMs

The QC rapper addressed the allegations with a cryptic tweet saying his name was being used for "clout." "Like huh ? Wtf be wrong with y'all people," he wrote in his first tweet. "I get it !! Say Baby Name Get Clout Y'all Need To Stop The Desperate Shìt," he added in a follow-up tweet. The posts have since been deleted.

As Lil Baby tried to prove his innocence, Ms London shared screenshots of direct messages that appear to be sent by the rapper. In the screenshot, he is calling London for outing him on Twitter after he allegedly paid for sex.

"What's the point of paying if you do all that!! You fuccin the game up !! If I pay for the pussy you ain't supposed to speak on it," he allegedly wrote. "That's bad business mama."

'I'm Tired of This Shit'

In the wake of the drama, Cheaves broke her silence and tweeted, "See this why it's best to just STFU and chill cuz as soon as you show a lil bit of happiness on the internet mfers be like 'aht aht' I'm so tired of this s**t."

"Like even if that do be the case what's the point of speaking on it out loud? That be the part that f**k me up. Like people not player no more at all. Everything publicized," she added in a subsequent tweet that was later deleted.