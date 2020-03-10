The ARMY has never disappointed those waiting for interesting facts about the BTS stars. Recently after deciphering details of Jin's credit card, now the ARMY has discovered the meaning behind the flower tattoo on Jungkook's hand.

The ARMY took a closer look of the ON video from BTS latest album Map of the Soul: 7 and found an interesting tattoo on Jungkook's hand. The flower and words below it caught their attention.

ARMY found that tattoo is Tiger Lilly

While digging deeper, the ARMY found out that it is the tattoo of Tiger Lilly. According to fans, the flower symbolizes his birthday that falls on September 1. This is known as the birth month of Tiger Lilly flower. Fans did not stop at that but also deciphering what the words tattooed under the flower mean. The expert fans say that it means 'Please Love Me' and say that even this phrase is closely connected with the Tiger Lilly flower.

Recently, the ARMY also discovered the meaning behind crossword tattoo on Jungkook's hand. The tattoo appears on Jungkook's lower right forearm. According to fans the crossword means '(I would) rather be dead than cool."

They connected it to Jungkook's live stream in April 2018, when he had said that the original lyric from Nirvana, "Stay Away" was the motto of his life. Jungkook also has a horizontally placed tattoo on his hand that means "Make hay while the sun shines." Fans also said that Jungkook usually wears full sleeves, so his tattoos are not visible all the time. But surprisingly, in the ON video that was released on February 27, at one point Jungkook rolls up his sleeves and his tattoos are visible. Pause the video at 3.53 and you can see the tattoo.

Watch the video here:

Holding on to this ARMY got into action and found the hidden meaning behind Jungkook's tattoos. Recently, fans also took a deeper look into the video shard by Jin during the celebration of Suga's birthday and spotted his credit card. They found out that the VVIP Hyundai card is owned only by 9,999 people in entire South Korea and is approved by the Vice President of Hyundai cards.