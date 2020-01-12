Since the announcement that BTS will release its comeback album, Map of the Soul: 7, next month; Big Hit Entertainment - the company behind the K-Pop supergroup BTS has focused all its attention on keeping the loyal BTS fan ARMY busy.

And till now they are doing a good job of it. Almost everyday hidden clues and engaging content that keeps the ARMY guessing and entertainment are being shared religiously. All in an effort to create a build-up for the February release of the album. And for the fans, this is a real treat and they are loving every moment of it.

Connect BTS is a trend that all fans eagerly wait for. As part of the Connect BTS trend, the K-pop group shared on Twitter an image, captioned as Comeback Map listing the cities of London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York City.

At first, many fans were not able to understand what Connect BTS was and were looking for the meaning of Connect BTS.

As per the fans, one explanation of "Connect BTS is when they set screens up in said places [locations where BTS will release its trailer, interact with fans] and they play trailers for the new comeback. They have been doing this for a bit," the social media user wrote.

Jungkook posts selfie puzzle

On Saturday, BTS once again teased the fans and this time it through a selfie posted by Jungkook. The 22-year-old singer posted the selfie on his Twitter and Instagram account with a caption: "For ARMY #CONNECT_BTS"

Within minutes of posting of the selfie by Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook, some of the BTS fans quickly were able to understand that Jungkook was giving a "sneak peak again of what's to come."

The biggest giveaway from the Jungkook selfie was the fact that behind Jungkook there were several locations that were connected with threads. A fan said that it was a clue that hinted of places were BTS will "connect" per the map.

The fans observed that several of the pictures in the background were famous landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, NYC Street, and Seoul Tower. The picture also included popular art exhibitions.

The BTS fans believe that Jungkook has revealed the venue of the "connect" locations and only those places that are connected using the red thread would be the main location.

Another fan speculated that the red and white thread was related to the two phases in which BTS will tour the cities.

The comeback album of BTS, Map of the Soul: 7, is scheduled to release on February 21 and the K-pop fans got the first taste of the good things to come when BTS on January 10 released its first song "Interlude: Shadow" that had Yoongi rapping out a fiery number. The fans once again were forced to put their thinking caps on and had to work to understand the hidden meaning of the song.