The craze for Kdrama is such that a Filipino couple had a pre-nuptial wedding photo shoot based on the theme of CLOY dressed as Hyun Bin's character Ri Jong Hyok and Son Ye Jin's character Yoon Se Ri.

The recent drama Crash Landing On You (CLOY) starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin became so popular that a Philippines-based network company appointed the stars as brand ambassadors of their Smart product.

Taking cue, the fans of CLOY -- Sultan Kudarat First District Representative Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Police Lt Al Shadat Hassan Abdurajak -- both from the police background -- were enamored by the military drama that depicts love between a man from North Korea and a woman from South Korea.

Princess Weds Police Lieutenant

Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran is a congresswoman and princess who has a huge social following. The popular royal public servant got engaged to police lieutenant Al-shadat Hassan. The engagement was scheduled for June 28, 2020 but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The couple had planned for a grand event with 1,000 people on the guest list initially but then settled for 100 guests and exchanged the rings on September 3.

After the engagement, the couple was in news as they announced that they will have a 2021 wedding in Manila. The couple is again in news when they released the video of their pre-nuptial photo shoot. The couple tried to recreate the beautiful moments between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin in the drama CLOY. They chose at least 30 scenes from the drama and recreated them to give their love story a Kdrama feel.

From Seoul business woman Son Ye Jin's accidental meeting of captain in the North Korean army Ro Jong Hyok to awkward moments around them while falling in love to promising to be by each other's side forever, the Filipino couple recreated the romantic moments.

Watch the video of the photo shoot here:

Shila Amzah's Goblin-themed photo shoot

Earlier, Malaysian singer Shila Amzah had released a photo shoot with her then fiance' Haris Idraki Elias inspired by Kdrama Goblin [also known as Guardian of the Lonely and Great God] starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun.

The couple conducted the photo-cum-video shoot by presenting the main theme of Goblin drama, especially the part of the two lead characters falling in love. From scarf to buckwheat flowers and the black gown with a cape, both tried to recreate the Goblin moments. Shila Amzah is also known to have sung the OSTs of Goblin "Beautiful Life" released in her official YouTube handle.