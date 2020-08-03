The Crash Landing On You couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have come together again. Actress Son Ye Jin has joined Hyun Bin in the Smart Signature commercial according to the new video.

Smart confirmed Son Ye Jin as the new brand ambassador of its smart Signature brand. In the latest video, Son ye Jin is shown sporting a racer bike indicating the speed of the Smart phones. It can be noted that her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin was announced as the international ambassador of the brand two months ago along with a commercial.

In the commercial Hyun Bin is shown racing a car while Son Ye Jin is sporting a bike. At the end of the commercial featuring Son Ye Jin, a car is seen racing along with the bike and fans are curious if Hyun Bin is chasing So Ye Jin in the video.

No More Rumors Linking Song Hye Kyo?

Recently there were rumors that Hyun Bin had moved in with his ex-girlfriend Song Hye Kyo, which the actor's agency rubbished as rumor. Now, the news of Son Ye Jin joining Hyun Bin as the brand ambassador of Smart has made the fans curious as they were eager to watch both together after the conclusion of the drama Crash Landing On You.

The drama was quite popular in the Philippines and the chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin was loved by the audience. That might be the reason the Philippines company chose South Korean actors to endorse their brand.

Captain Ri Not Lonely Anymore!

During a press release in June, officials had revealed that the company is set to get more endorsers for the brand from South Korea. Smart president and CEO Al Panlilio was heard saying, "Captain Ri is lonely if he's alone, right?"

This had led to speculations that So Ye Jin might be chosen as his partner in the commercial. The latest six-second commercial also shows Son Ye Jin glancing at the car that is chasing her, navigating through the city's fast lane. In one of her interviews, Son Ye Jin is heard saying that she wants to go back to the Philippines. The actress had visited the country in 2010, i.e. 10 years ago!

Currently, Hyun Bin is in Jordan (where shooting has been allowed by the country's administration) to shoot for his movie Bargaining. But with the commercial featuring both Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin fans are expecting to catch a glimpse of the Crash Landing On You stars together in the Philippines. The advertisement was shot in Korea as there are travel restrictions in place.

In the drama Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin had played the role of a military captain Ri Jong Hyeok from North Korea and Son Ye Jin was seen as a businesswoman from South Korea, who falls in love.