Aespa Pushes Down Brave Girls; Beats TWICE, Oh My Girl and Blackpink in Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

SM Entertainment's Aespa has occupied the numero uno position in the Girl Group Brand Reputation Ranking for the month of June. The four-member group has pushed Brave Girls to second place in the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

Aespa, which comprises Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, has scored a brand index reputation of 3,553,551. It has secured a participation index of 975,052, a media index of 627,064, a community index of 951,660, and a communication index of 999,774.

Brave Girls has landed in second place in the list. It has scored a brand index reputation of 3,229,237, a participation index of 368,492, a media index of 503,974, a community index of 1,215,655 and a communication index of 1,211,116.

With a brand index reputation of 2,950,127, TWICE has landed in third place. It has a participation index of 295,732, a media index of 719,963, a community index of 766,307, and a communication index of 1,168,126.

Oh My Girl has taken the fourth spot in the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. It has a brand index reputation of 2,914,763, a participation index of 486,540, a media index of 719,963, a community index of 1,106,520 and a communication index of 601,741.

Blackpink is in the fifth position with a brand index reputation of 1,998,593. The girl group has scored a participation index of 246,908, a media index of 866,278, a community index of 460,293, and a communication index of 425,114.

With a brand index score of 1,477,197, Red Velvet has found itself in sixth place, while ITZY is in seventh place with a brand index score of 1,371,836. MAMAMOO (1,198,985), Rocket Punch (1,184,602) and STAYC (1,181,001) are in the next three positions.