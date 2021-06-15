Adrien Broner's X-Rated Video with Another Woman Leaked Days After Sex Tape with OnlyFans Model Went Viral [NSFW]

Days after Adrien Broner's sex tape leaked on social media, another woman has shared sexually explicit video of the professional boxer, fuelling rumors that he was cheating on his girlfriend Arie Nicole.

Over the weekend, a Twitter account that goes by @GOTCITYTEA shared a clip of someone who appears to be Broner performing oral sex on a woman in the backseat of a chauffeur-driven SUV. In a separate shot, the video also shows the boxer allegedly making out with the unidentified woman and appearing naked in bed with her.

The clip instantly went viral on the platform and led to rumors that Broner was cheating on Nicole, prompting her to end the speculation by responding to the video with a tweet. "That's not my [N-word] haven't been my [N-word] in a very long time.. i can careless wtf he doing. Move around off me," she tweeted.

Broner also reportedly posted an Instagram story that said, "One thing about me I'm single and living with no regrets," and "I ain't cheated on nobody."

An OnlyFans model named Jenae Baros later claimed that she is the woman in the video and that she was Broner's "girlfriend."

Broner's Nude Video Leaked

On Monday the @GOTCITYTEA Twitter handle leaked another video, this time showing Broner lying in bed, naked, as he is filmed by "a different girl," who also appears to be naked beside him.

This is not the first time Broner has been caught with his hand in the proverbial cookie jar. Last year, the boxer slid into the DMs of rapper Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie who was a minor at the time. Bregoli shared a screenshot of the text, which read, "text me crazy girl" on Instagram, as previously reported.



Broner's History of Sexual Misconduct

Back in 2018, Broner was booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. Broner was accused of groping a woman at Lenox Square, an Atlanta shopping mall. In December 2019, he was ordered to pay nearly $830,000 to a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Cleveland nightclub in an incident that took place the previous year.

The victim told police that Broner approached her "out of nowhere," laid on top of her and forcibly started kissing her. She said Broner told her to shut up and kiss him during the attack. Broner was later arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition, and misdemeanor sexual imposition, and abduction. Later, he pleaded to the lesser misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint, and was sentenced to probation.