Who Is April Lampros? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Drugging, Raping NYC College Student and Forcing Her to Sexually Engage with Kim Porter in 1990s

Another woman has filed a lawsuit against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of drugging and raping her multiple times, starting when she was a student at New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology in the 1990s. Combs' latest accuser, April Lampros, alleged that he offered to mentor her in the fashion industry when they first met in 1995.

Lampros claims Combs assaulted her on multiple occasions over the years, including an incident directly involving his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in 1996, and another during the period he was dating Jennifer Lopez in 2001. This comes just a day after Combs was accused of sexual assault by Crystal McKinney.

Diddy's Another Victim

After a night out at a Soho bar, where Lampros claims Combs overserved her alcohol, he took her back to his room at the Millennium Hotel. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Lampros said she felt "the walls were closing in on her" as he began to force himself on her.

Lampros said she was conscious when Combs began assaulting her but was unable to defend herself.

The next morning, she woke up "nude, sore, and confused," according to the lawsuit.

For months, she didn't hear from Combs until he reached out again, inviting her to VIP music industry events.

The "hopeful yet naive college student took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance," Lampros' attorneys wrote.

While walking to Combs' car in a parking garage on their way to dinner, Lampros alleges he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the lawsuit, a parking attendant witnessed the assault but did nothing.

After that incident, Lampros declined his future invitations, which allegedly outraged Combs. He reportedly called her constantly in anger and threatened to blacklist her from the industry.

She described his behavior as resembling that of a "mobster."

Repeated Sexual Assaults

In 1996, Lampros alleges that Combs "ordered" her to his apartment, where she was introduced to Combs' late ex-girlfriend, model Kim Porter. Combs allegedly forced her to take ecstasy and commanded her to have sex with Porter while he watched and masturbated.

Lampros claims that at one point, Combs raped her again.

Lampros and Combs cut ties in 1998, but she ran into Porter at a restaurant where she was working.

Porter allegedly told the restaurant owner that Lampros had tried to poison her, and claimed that if she wasn't fired, Combs would have the restaurant shut down. Lampros was subsequently fired, according to the lawsuit.

Lampros' lawsuit comes a week after disturbing footage emerged showing Combs viciously beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

The embattled billionaire has faced several other lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual misconduct, and other crimes.

Days later, another model, Crystal McKinney, accused Combs of drugging and raping her at his New York City recording studio in 2003 when she was 22 years old.

In April, federal agents raided the mogul's California and Florida mansions as part of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security team that deals with human trafficking.

Combs has not been charged with any crimes and has denied the allegations against him.