Who is Jonathan Oddi? Former Adult Film Star Claimed He was Sean "Diddy" Combs 'Sex Slave' in a Resurfaced Viral Video

A resurfaced interrogation video has former porn star Jonathan Oddi claiming that he was once Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex slave. The footage shows Oddi speaking with Miami investigators in 2018 after his arrest for an unrelated incident at one of Donald Trump's golf courses. Oddi said, "I had sex with Cassie and Sean," referring to singer Cassie Ventura. "He would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave for them."

Oddi also alleged that he contracted herpes during these encounters and mentioned taking "liquid cocaine" with Diddy and Cassie. However, his claims were never substantiated, and no legal action was taken against the music mogul or Ventura regarding these allegations.

Oddi's Arrest and Trump Golf Course Incident

Jonathan Oddi's accusations surfaced after his arrest in May 2018. He had stormed into the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, carrying a U.S. flag and shouting about Donald Trump. Oddi exchanged gunfire with police during the incident, leading to him being shot in the legs and arrested.

At the time, sources revealed that Oddi made bizarre rants about Diddy and former President Barack Obama. "He doesn't like Obama. He doesn't like Trump. And apparently, he doesn't like P. Diddy," one source said, according to the Miami Herald.

Legal Troubles Continue

Oddi remains in custody at the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. He faces charges including attempted murder of law enforcement officers, armed burglary, and armed grand theft. These charges stem from the violent altercation at the Trump golf course.

Meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs is also facing his own legal issues. Diddy was recently arrested and is being held without bail at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is awaiting trial for allegedly running a criminal empire. According to his indictment, the music icon is accused of forcing women to participate in drug-fueled sex shows with male sex workers as part of his alleged criminal activities.

As the cases of both Oddi and Diddy unfold, the resurfacing of Oddi's allegations has drawn attention once again, though no new evidence has come to light supporting his claims. Both Oddi and Diddy continue to face significant legal challenges, with their respective trials expected to move forward in the coming months. The sensational nature of Oddi's accusations has kept his story in the public eye, even as questions remain about the validity of his claims.