Adele Storms Stage and Pole Dances at London Nightclub During Strip Show Sending Fans into Frenzy [WATCH]

Singing sensation Adele stunned her fans after she made a surprise appearance at a nightclub strip show where she did pole dance. The singer stormed into the stage at a Haven, London nightclub where a strip show was in progress and sent her fans into frenzy by pole dancing on Thursday night.

The singer, who won three BRIT awards earlier this week, was one of the numerous fans in attendance and was filmed enjoying life throughout the competition. The video of the singer storming into the stage and then holding the pole in the sexiest pose has since gone viral.

Stunning Her Fans

The "Easy On Me" singer, 33, was watching the competition at G-A-Porn Y's Idol event at Heaven in London on Thursday when she decided to put on a different kind of show for the audience. Adele, who was one of the celebrity guests at the nightclub, decided to get involved and took to a pole to dance.

A strip show was just concluded, which she was seen enjoying in a white outfit. Suddenly, to everyone's surprise she went up on stage. And then came the biggest surprise.

She danced around a pole in a stunning white dress in front of thousands of fans.

As she screamed and cheered, the audience erupted in laughter.

Adele had earlier in the evening watched the entire event from a VIP area to the side of the stage. The weekend event is quite popular where punters strip naked in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

An onlooker told Daily Star Online: "Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show.

"After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there."

Adele was on stage alongside RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

Show Stealer

No doubt, Adele was the show stealer with her few seconds of sexy moves around the pole. Needless to say, she never fails to surprise her fans.

Fans too admitted that they were surprised to see Adele in that avatar but they went into a frenzy seeing her sexy moves. One said: "Imagine signing up to do Porn Idol, only to get onstage and realise Adele is there and is about to see you naked. What a wild Thursday night."

Adele shared the stage with Cheryl Hole of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, who shared photos with the singer on social media in the early hours of Friday morning.

Adele arrived in the UK on Tuesday to perform at the BRIT Awards. The singer stunned fans at London's O2 Arena with a performance of I Drink Wine off her current album.

She was named British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and Best British Song, among other honors.