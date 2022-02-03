'Masked Singer' Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Walk Off in Protest after Rudy Giuliani Appears on Show

The first episode of "The Masked Singer" is yet to air but it has already raised quite a few eyebrows with a shocking unmasking. Rudy Giuliani caused quite a stir as he was unmasked during the taping of the first episode for season seven of Fox's "The Masked Singer" last week, prompting judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk out in protest.

However, other judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained on stage and spoke briefly with Giuliani following the surprise walkout. The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated.

In Protest

According to Deadline and TMZ, the former New York City mayor Giuliani was revealed as one of the candidates during the taping of the Fox series' Season 7 debut last week.

However, the 77-year-old politician's shocking unmasking reportedly prompted a dramatic reaction from judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. Jeong and Thicke 'quickly left the stage in protest' of Giuliani involvement.

However, the two other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, stayed put and chatted with the former New York City mayor, the report said. McCarthy and Scherzinger reportedly "bantered" with Rudy, who is a divisive character in politics due to his links to former President Donald Trump and claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from the 75-year-old.

A source close to the production said that Ken and Robin eventually returned to the judges panel. That said, Deadline did not reveal any details about Rudy's performance or his costume.

The new season is set to premiere March 9.

Controversial Start

'The Masked Singer' has been known to wow the judges, fans and even hosts with its dramatic celebrity unmaskings. Celebrity participants adopt elaborate costumes and even have their voices altered as part of the singing competition show in order to keep their identities hidden until they are eliminated.

The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated. The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020.

However, the show has time and again invited controversial characters. During Season 3, host Nick Cannon couldn't believe his eyes when Sarah Palin was famously revealed as the Bear.

Giuliani, 77, has been embroiled in a slew of controversies and gaffes in recent years, most notably while working as Trump's personal attorney.

Federal officials raided his home and office last year in connection to an investigation into his activities in Ukraine. Following the raid, Mr. Giuliani's lawyer said in a statement "Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can establish that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was totally legal and ethical."

Also, news of Giuliani's involvement in the upcoming season of "The Masked Singer" comes after former impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman filed a suit against him and Donald Trump. Jr. on Wednesday, charging them with having falsely attacked his loyalty to the U.S. and punishing him for his testimony.