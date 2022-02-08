Who is Karissa Shannon? Ex Playboy Bunny Claims Hugh Hefner Impregnated Her When She Was 19 and Had to Secretly Abort the Child

A former Playboy Bunny has claimed that she aborted Hugh Hefner's "devil child" at age 19 after the late Playboy baron impregnated her. Hefner was in his 80s at that time. Hefner's ex Karissa Shannon, who is now 32, claims that she had to secretly abort the child after she discovered she was pregnant during a blood test before a breast implant surgery.

Shannon, 32, told The New York Post that she "pities" Hefner's death because he "got away" with upending the lives of so many vulnerable women, including hers. Interestingly, Shannon kept quite for a long time and even Hefner never got to know about the abortion.

Hefner's Orgy Victim

Shannon said that she learnt that she was pregnant accidentally after undergoing a blood test before a planned breast enlargement --- a procedure that Hefner reportedly paid for in 2009. The platinum pinup, who regularly appeared on Hefner's E! reality series "The Girls Next Door" alongside her twin sister, Kristina, said that the incident happened when the two sisters were invited to stay at Hefner's notorious mansion.

"I wasn't having sex with anyone else so it only could have been his baby. I just wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible," she told the Sunday Mirror.

"It was like the devil was inside of me," Shannon, 32, told the outlet of Hefner's spawn. "I didn't want anyone to know I was carrying an 83-year-old man's child."

"I was disgusted with my body and felt like there was an alien inside my stomach," she told the Mirror, insisting her unborn child had indeed been fathered by Hefner.

The twins alleged that they were forced into unprotected group sex and that they were also given booze and liquor. Moreover, Shannon feels she was impregnated during one such alcohol-laced party where she was forced to have group sex.

The twins, who described Hugh as having a "black soul," admitted they were happy to hear of the magazine publisher's 2017 death at 91 years of age.

A Different Kind of Torture

Shannon ultimately terminated her pregnancy with her sister's help. Kristina allegedly contrived a scheme that allowed them to briefly escape Hefner's watchful eye and she was able to abort the pregnancy with her help.

"I found a clinic in LA. I got Hef's security to drop us at the mall, pretending we were going shopping, then called my friend to pick us up," said Kristina. "We were able to keep it secret."

The twins also claimed that Hefner, with the help of fellow "Girl Next Door" Kendra Wilkinson, now 36, coerced them into an unprotected, drug- and alcohol-fueled mÃ©nage Ã trois. The Shannon sisters moved from a trailer park in Florida to Hefner's Los Angeles Mansion after Playboy scouts discovered their glam photos when they were barely 18 year old.

"On our 19th birthday, he took us to a club. He bought us alcohol even though the US age [minimum] is 21," Kristina alleged to the Mirror. "When we got back [to the Playboy Mansion], Kendra was like, 'Do you girls want to smoke some weed in Hef's room?' But when we got into his room, Kendra left. We got really nervous."

The towheaded twins claimed that Hefner then offered them a "big pill," which they likened to medicine "a horse would take." "He told us the drugs would help with our anxiety," said Karissa. "We smoked some pot. We felt frozen at first but after a while the pill made us loose and fuzzy."

She remembers Hefner then in his 80s forced her and Kristina to call him "Papa," cradling them as the drugs took effect. She also recalls Hef calling them "my babies" repeatedly while they lay on either side of him.

Both Karissa and Kristina claims that being forced into having sex was a different kind of torture and they feel Hefner got away with everything. Shannon's accusations against Hefner come amid a barrage of sexual misconduct and abuse charges in the new A&E documentary "Secrets of Playboy."

In the documentary, playmates, workers, and members of Hefner's harem accuse the fallen erotica star of exploiting innocent women behind the previously impenetrable walls of his Playboy Mansion for decades.

One of the accusers, Sondra Theodore, Hefner's former lover, said that he would constantly tape women without their permission. Theodore also claimed that when they had other women in the bedroom, Hefner would sometimes tell them he was turning off the camera - if it made them uncomfortable - but would secretly continue to film anyway.