Bella Thorne's Instagram has always been risqué and her latest post is no exception. The former Disney star/ singer, who was in a polyamorous relationship with both musician Mod Sun and internet personality Tana Mongeau from September 2017 to February 2019, has been dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo of the pop duo Benji and Fede.

In June 2019, she was the victim of an online hack attack that found her intimate photos on the web and held for extortion by online criminals.

Her beliefs and life so far

Thorne is a supporter of the Humane Society, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and The Nomad Organization, which provides education, food, and medical supplies to children in Africa. She also joined PETA, encouraging people to boycott and Protest SeaWorld, acknowledging that as a child she appeared in a commercial for the theme park.

From Disney Channel star to Instagram Influencer

The 22-year-old Thorne has spent most of her early life as a child working in the entertainment industry, appearing in various films and TV shows. Ruthy Spives is the name of the character she played on her own series My Own Worst Enemy (2008).

She followed that performance by taking up her most defining role on the Disney Channel where from 2010 to 2013 she played the role of CeCe Jones on the series, 'Shake It Up' where she gained mainstream recognition. The 2014 Adam Sandler starring 'Blended' was her first foray onto the big screen.

She has enjoyed a steady acting career since her first movie with roles in The DUFF (2015), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, You Get Me (2017), Amityville: The Awakening (2017) and Midnight Sun (2018).

Her modelling career started when she was an infant at six weeks old and this is what she seems to be most passionate about when her posts on Instagram are taken into account. Thorne has also tied her hand at music as she is a singer, releasing albums Made in Japan (2012), Jersey (2014) and the yet to be released full-length studio album What Do You See Now? (2020)

Another post taking the internet by storm

In the newly posted clip on her Instagram, the model with her dark red locks of hair over her shoulder runs her hand through her luscious tresses- before allowing them to fall on her face in a casual manner. She then starts to toss her hair back and forth while bringing the camera closer to her face as she does so- inducing the sense of seduction.

The seduction only goes in deeper after this, with her holding her knuckle up to her mouth- allowing the camera to zoom in her warm brown eyes and tasteful freckles. After this, she toys with her finger outside her mouth before performing a gentle bite and then ending with a come-hither look.