Disney's 'Frozen 2' has become the highest grossing movie ever in the history of cinema. According to latest updates, the animated film, which is a sequel to the 2013 film Frozen, has managed to generate $1.325 billion at the global box office surpassing the first Frozen. The film has broken the records of Frozen ($1.281 million) and Incredibles 2 that had generated $1.243 million.

Frozen 2, directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck is a $150 million budget film that went on to break the record. The film "Frozen 2," tells the adventures of Anna and Elsa voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell respectively, as they move out of their kingdom to discover their past secrets. Apart from Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell , the voice cast includes Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood.

Frozen 2 earned $130 million on the very first day of its release breaking all box office records and becoming the first animated film to surpass triple digits in the first weekend. The film has also set a standard for the Thanksgiving box office as it collected $123 million over the five-day holiday period. The film in total earned $449 million holding the fifth spot for seven weeks straight.

Jennifer Lee said she was surprised by the milestone achieved by the sequel despite the success of the previous movie. According to reports, Lee on hearing that Frozen 2 has surpassed its first installment, shared the news with her co-director Buck saying, 'Frozen 2' just passed 'Frozen 1." When asked about another sequel, Buck said that they are going to jump on to the fourth installment of Frozen directly

Frozen 2 marks Disney's sixth film to reach $1 billion in ticket sales after its release last year while Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will soon become the seventh to set the same standard. So, those who have still not watched the film might want to take a look at why this film is so famous.