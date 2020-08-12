High Society actor Sung Joon is all set to get married to his non-celebrity girlfriend this September. The wedding will be a private affair and the legally married couple will hold the wedding ceremony on September 12 for close friends and family.

The announcement in this regard was made by Sung Joon's agency O& Entertainment. "Sung Joon will hold a private wedding on September 12. Only close family members and acquaintances will be invited," read the statement from his agency.

The details of the venue and the guest list of the wedding have not been revealed, keeping the non-celebrity status of Sung Joon's bride and her family. Sung Joon has already registered his marriage and also has two children with her.

Sung Joon's Legal Wedding

The news of Sung Joon's marriage was broken in February this year when his agency issued a statement that the actor was already married. Explaining the situation it was said that some days before enlisting in the military in December 2018, Sung Joon learned that his girlfriend was pregnant with their first child.

The happy couple decided to get married legally and registered their wedding before he left for his military service. However, as the child was born he requested permission for a break and assured to continue his military service later as he wanted to be with his wife and the newborn.

Sung Joon also posted a handwritten letter on his social media page explaining the situation. "We were unable to hold a wedding but believed registering the marriage was the best I could do for my wife with my enlistment approaching. One year has passed, and out of concern for my wife, who has to do everything on her own without me, I requested a change in the assignment and have begun the remainder of my military service as a full-time reserve," Sung Hoon said.

Military Re-Enlistment And Second Child

The couple was confirmed to be expecting their second child in February 2019. Sung Joon also decided to complete his remaining military service. After serving in the reserved forces, the actor was discharged from duty on July 27, 2020. On his return, Sung Hoon wrote to his fans on his Instagram account. "Hello. Thanks to all your support, I came back safely after finishing my military service. Thank you for waiting. I'll return to impress further," said his IG post.

So now, the much-awaited wedding of the couple will be held in September. The couple blessed with two children is going to hold a private ceremony as the actor has completed his mandatory service. Sung Joon is known for his performances in the dramas including 'Shut Up Flower Boy Band', 'Can We Get Married', and 'Gu Family Book'.