Hong Kong's star couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan welcomed their second child, a son, recently, and the announcement was made by Cheng on his social media account. The couple has named the child Yannick. Grace and Kevin's first child Rafael is one-and-a-half years old.

"The little guy has arrived. Both mother and child are healthy. I'm very grateful," Kevin wrote breaking the news on his Instagram account. "A big welcome to our little baby boy Yannick into the world! Even though you arrived a bit earlier than expected our family is incredibly happy to see you sooner," wrote Grace.

Date of Birth Not Provided

Reports claim that Yannick was born at the Hong Kong Adventist Hospital at Stubbs Road. The couple's first child, Rafael, was also born in the same hospital. However, no details regarding the child's date of birth were provided.

Kevin Cheng, 50, and Grace Chan, 29, tied the knot on August 12, 2018, in Bali, Indonesia. They decided to get married after dating for three years. Grace met Kevin for the first time at the sets of the supernatural TV drama Blue Veins in 2016. Kevin played the role of a vampire hunter whereas Grace was his love interest.

Grace Facing Contract Issues With TVB?

The couple had kept the news of their second pregnancy under wraps. The announcement was made on May 20 on the occasion of the gender reveal party. Grace also wrote on her social media account that Rafael was getting along well with his baby brother. "We can't wait to see them grow up together — supporting and loving each other along the way!" the actress wrote.

Another news that is spreading on social media is that Grace, who has signed with TVB, has not appeared in any programs for over two years now. As her contract is still valid, it is said that Kevin is working for TVB on behalf of Grace.

But Kevin has rubbished this as rumor and clarified that Grace has signed a long-term contract with TVB. Kevin is a former TVB actor and is well known for his roles in dramas including Ghetto Justice (2011) and Scarlet Heart (2011).