It is confirmed. 2PM's Taecyeon is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. The news was confirmed by his agency 51K after the couple was spotted together on a date.

Ok Taec Yeon, popularly known as Taecyeon, was spotted with his girlfriend when they were on a date at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. To avoid rumors being spread, the actor-singer's agency issued a statement confirming the artiste's relationship status.

"It's true Taecyeon is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity. We are careful about saying anything as this is his personal privacy, and his girlfriend is not a celebrity," said 51K.

Details about his girlfriend were not revealed keeping in mind the safety and privacy of her and her family. But according Sport Chosun, a close acquaintance of Taecyeon was interviewed and the report revealed some details about the actor's non-celebrity girlfriend.

Taecyeon's Relationship While Serving in Military

The girl Taecyeon is dating is a 29-year-old non-celebrity. She works in an office (the nature of work was not revealed) and that the actor has been in a relationship with her for at least three years now. It has been 12 years since Taecyeon became a celebrity and this is his first relationship that he has gone public with.

The report also stated that their relationship continued even when Taecyeon was serving his military term. Their relationship did not waver even when he was in the military, the report added. Taecyeon enlisted as active duty soldier on Sept. 4, 2017. He completed his basic training on Oct. 18, 2017 and was placed at 9th Infantry Division in Gyeonggi Province as a military instruction assistant.

Dating Like a Common Man

The report stated that the Taecyeon met his non-celebrity girlfriend and dated her like any other couple without bringing it to the notice of media or fans. The acquaintance is said to have revealed that the couple is serious about their relationship and share a healthy bonding.

The main rapper of the South Korean boy group 2PM Taecyeon debuted as actor in the drama Cinderella's Sister in 2010. His popular dramas include Dream High, Who Are You?, Wonderful Days, Assembly, Let's Fight, Ghost and Save Me.

Taecyeon is currently filming for his upcoming movie Hansan (working title). Taecyeon's last project was MBC drama The Game: Towards Zero that was aired between January and March 2020.