Actor Hwang Jung Min was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of morning. He was admitted in the emergency room, leaving his fans in panic. His agency has now released a statement regarding the actor's heath and asked fans not to worry.

SEM Company confirmed the news of Hwang being admitted in the hospital but said that he is feeling better now and that he had returned home and was asked to take rest. The agency did not specify any reason for the actor being taken to the hospital.

Soompi news publication stated that actor Hwang was not in good physical condition. So he was taken to the hospital where he received and IV drip and was sent home after observing his health condition for some time. "There is nothing out of the ordinary, in terms of his health. Neither his schedule nor his filming will be affected," the agency clarified.

Hwang Jung Min Back to Dramas After 8 Years

Hwang is currently busy filming the upcoming JTBC drama Hush. This is his first drama in eight years. The popular movie actor known for his performances in Battleship Island also starring Song Joong Ki, The Spy Gone North, and box office hits Ode to My Father, Veteran, The Himalayas, A Violent Prosecutor and The Wailing, had last acted in a drama Korean Peninsula in 2012. Hwang is one of the highest rated actors and is also the third actor in South Korea to be a part of the "100 Million Viewer Club" in the Korean film industry.

The news of hospitalization of the actor made fans panic as recently actress Oh In Hye, who was admitted to hospital failed to respond to the treatment and died in the hospital. Oh In Hye was found unconscious at her house by one of her friends in the wee hours of September 14. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died later on the same day.

Another reason that made fans worry about Hwang's heath was the news of rising cases of COVID-19 in South Korea. After filming was resumed, many actors have tested positive for coronavirus. Actors Seo Sung Jong, Hee Dong Won, Kim Won Hee were among the actors who tested positive for COVID-19, resulting I temporary halting of the shooting of projects they were working on.

However, Hwang's agency clarified that the actor is feeling better now and his current projects will not be affected by his ill-health. This year Hwang has filmed for the movie Deliver Us From Evil and Bargaining starring Hyun Bin of Crash Landing On You fame.