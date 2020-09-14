South Korean actress Oh In Hye was found unconscious at her Incheon house and was rushed to a nearby hospital at 5 a.m. KST on September 14. The police probing the case suspect that the actress might have tried to take her life.

Oh In Hye was found at her house in the morning by a friend of hers and was in a state of cardiac arrest. The friend informed the paramedics who rushed to the house and performed CPR on the actress. Reports claim that currently the actress has regained her consciousness in the hospital. But no details about her health condition are known yet.

Cops Questioning Oh In Hye's Friend

The police are questioning the actress' friend who was there at her house at 5 a.m. KST. Speaking to Maeil Kyungjae publication, the Yeonsu Police officer said that the actress did not have a pulse when the paramedics arrived at her house. Cops also said that the actress was breathing and conscious now. Cops also stated that they are trying to find out how the friend happened to be at the actress' house at the crucial time.

Oh In Hye is known for her performance in the 2014 movie The Plan. Post 2014, she was not spotted in any prominent roles in movies or in dramas. The actress had hit the headlines in 2011 when she wore a revealing dress to the Busan International Film Festival.

Oh In Hye debuted with the movie Sin Of A Family in 2010. Since then she has acted in movies including Red Vacance Black Wedding in 2011. She appeared in three movies Secret Travel, No Breathing and Eating, Talking, Fauking in 2013. In the same year her drama Horse Doctor was also released.

Recent Cases of Attempt to Suicide

Recently, former member of girl group ILUV, Shin Min Ah was saved from jumping off the Seongsan Bridge in western Seoul by the cops. The matter was reported to the cops by the cab drivers when they saw Min Ah standing on a railing while looking down at the Han River. This was allegedly her second attempt to suicide. She had tried to take her life in July in the similar way but was found by a police officer on patrol and was saved.

Former AOA member Kwon Mina too had posted the picture of slashed wrist on her Instagram in August 2020 and was rushed to the hospital by her agency. Mina had revealed the news of bullying by her senior in the group Shin Ji Min, that led to the latter leaving the group as well as the entertainment industry.