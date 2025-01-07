Abbie Stockard: Miss America 2025 Winner Dating NBA Star Walker Kessler

Abbie Stockard's romantic life came to light after she was crowned Miss America 2025, as fans discovered her relationship with NBA center Walker Kessler. Representing Alabama in the Orlando pageant, Stockard claimed the title, beating out Miss Texas, Annette Addo-Yobo in the final.

In addition to her Miss America win, Stockard's impressive resume boasts a Division 1 athlete as a cheerleader for Auburn University where she is pursuing a nursing degree. Besides, Stockard is also in a relationship with Utah Jazz star Walker Kessler, whom she met during his time at Auburn University. Their relationship was so long unknown to public but has now come to light after Stockard's win.

Secret Relationship Becomes Public

Kessler began his college basketball career at the University of North Carolina before transferring to Auburn for his sophomore year—a move that turned out to be beneficial in more ways than one.

After two years in the NCAA, the 23-year-old entered the NBA Draft and was selected 22nd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. Just two weeks later, he was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he has played ever since.

After being crowned Miss Alabama earlier in the summer, Stockard who shares her birthday with her boyfriend, took to Instagram to talk about Kessler.

"To the guy I get to share the same birthday with, happy birthday walk!" Stockard captioned a series of pictures on July 26. "You get me like no other and make me feel like the most special girl ever! I love you!"

Kessler also marked their shared birthday with his own post, writing, "Happy birthday, Abbie! While it's a crazy coincidence we share the same day, I wouldn't want to share my day with anyone else."

"You are a truly special girl that never fails to make me smile," he added. "Thank you for being so incredibly kind and caring. Love you abb."

Congratulation His Girlfriend on Her Birthday

On Monday, Kessler shared a post congratulating Stockard on her crowning achievement. The post featured a photo of Stockard being crowned while wearing her Miss America sash, snapshots of the couple at the Miss Alabama pageant, and a video of Kessler on the road with the Jazz, reacting to his girlfriend's big win.

"Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for," Kessler wrote.

"Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity!

"Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you," he added.

During their road trip to Florida, the Jazz enjoyed back-to-back wins against the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic.

Kessler has been a starter in all 28 games he's played this season, averaging 10.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.