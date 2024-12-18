How Did Janis Timma Die? Latvian NBA Star Found Dead at Bottom of Moscow Building on Ex-Wife's Birthday

Latvian basketball star Janis Timma has been found dead after reportedly falling from an apartment building in Moscow. The 32-year-old, known for his successful Euro League career with teams like Zenit Saint Petersburg and Olympiacos, was found dead in the stairwell of a high-rise residential building, according to multiple local reports.

Timma's sudden death occurred on the birthday of his ex-wife, Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova. It was also reported that a phone with a message from Sedokova was found beside Timma's body when he was found on Monday. The preliminary cause of death has been determined to be suicide but cops are investigating other possible causes of death.

Ending His Own Life

Timma and Sedokova, who married in 2020, had filed for divorce earlier this year. On Tuesday morning, a heartbroken Sedokova shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram.

The 6ft 7in small forward was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies as the 60th pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Orlando Magic, where he made an appearance at the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Timma also represented Latvia in several junior and senior tournaments, including being part of the team that earned a bronze medal at the 2010 FIBA U18 European Championship. During his career, he played 35 games for his national team, scoring 338 points since his debut in 2014.

In more recent times, he faced criticism after revealing his plans of playing professionally in Russia, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This move marked the end of his international career, as Latvian athletes are banned from participating in Russian sports events.

"It's something interesting to me,' he told Latvian outlet LSM in October. '[I] Thought why not give it a try?"

Responding to His Critics

Timma responded more strongly to critics on Instagram after revealing his participation in a tournament organized by the Russian bookmaker Liga Stavok. "How useless you 99 per cent of my dear followers are. Leave my family alone at least. It's my decision, and I don't see anything wrong with it. I play basketball and live my life," he wrote.

As news of Timma's death spread on social media, members of the NBA community, including Boston Celtics and Latvia star Kristaps Porzingis, expressed shock and disbelief.

"Oh nooo, please tell me it's not true," he wrote on X following the initial reports. Porzingis later added: "Human connection is the cornerstone of our mental health. Please, let's look after one another. Rest in peace, JT."